Made with a hearty miso tonkotsu broth that packs a punch of heat, this dish is perfect for those who love a little extra spice in their food. Topped with tender chashu pork, corn, a perfectly boiled egg, umami-rich seaweed, and crisp bean sprouts, every bite is a burst of flavor. Finished with a sprinkle of green onions and sesame seeds, this ramen is a must-try for spice lovers

Protein Required* Please select 1 Pork chashu No Pork sub Chicken No Pork sub Tofu 3pcs No protein Spice Level Required* Please select 1 Level 0 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Less Salty Toppings Extra Noodle + $3.00 Extra Pork Chashu + $5.50 Extra Chicken Chashu + $4.00 Egg + $2.00 Bean Sprout + $1.00 Corn + $1.50 Wakame (seaweed) + $1.00 Kikurage (Wood Ear Mushroom) + $1.00 Bamboo Shoots + $2.00 Black Garlic Oil + $2.00 Noodle Only Extra Carrot and Brocolli + $2.00 Green Onion + $1.50 Extra Soup + $4.00 Roasted Garlic + $1.00 Nori + $1.00 Extra Tofu + $3.00