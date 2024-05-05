Made with a hearty miso tonkotsu broth that packs a punch of heat, this dish is perfect for those who love a little extra spice in their food. Topped with tender chashu pork, corn, a perfectly boiled egg, umami-rich seaweed, and crisp bean sprouts, every bite is a burst of flavor. Finished with a sprinkle of green onions and sesame seeds, this ramen is a must-try for spice lovers