Ramenos 1945 17th Street
Specials
Weekly Treats
- Salmon Teriyaki$17.50
Featuring succulent salmon glazed in teriyaki sauce, served on a bed of fluffy rice. Accompanied by a vibrant medley of string beans, broccoli, and carrots on the side.
Food
Ramen
- Black Ramen$14.50
Featuring a rich and creamy tonkotsu broth topped with tender chashu pork, perfectly boiled egg, earthy wood ear mushrooms, crisp bean sprouts, crunchy bamboo shoots, and a sprinkle of fragrant sesame seeds. Finished with a generous drizzle of savory black garlic oil, this ramen is a true feast for the senses
- Miso Ramen$13.50
Delicious and savory dish that combines a rich tonkotsu broth with the umami flavor of miso paste. Topped with tender slices of chashu pork, a perfectly boiled egg, chewy seaweed, corn, and wood ear mushrooms, this ramen is a hearty and satisfying meal. Fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and sesame seeds add a refreshing crunch and nutty flavor to this classic Japanese dish
- Premium Black Ramen$16.50
Experience the complex flavors of our premium black ramen with tonkotsu broth, Ramenos chili, black garlic oil, chashu, egg, bean sprout, corn, seaweed, green onion, and sesame seed. This velvety ramen is a feast for the senses, finished with a sprinkle of green onions and sesame seeds
- Shoyu Ramen$14.80
Featuring a rich and savory soy sauce base blended with flavorful seafood broth. Topped with succulent slices of chashu, a perfectly boiled egg, seaweed, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, green onions, and sesame seeds, this dish is a delicious and hearty meal
- Spicy Miso Ramen$14.50
Made with a hearty miso tonkotsu broth that packs a punch of heat, this dish is perfect for those who love a little extra spice in their food. Topped with tender chashu pork, corn, a perfectly boiled egg, umami-rich seaweed, and crisp bean sprouts, every bite is a burst of flavor. Finished with a sprinkle of green onions and sesame seeds, this ramen is a must-try for spice lovers
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
This Japanese classic features a rich and creamy tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, a perfectly cooked boiled egg, crunchy bean sprouts, tender wood ear mushrooms, and garnished with green onions and sesame seeds
- Vegetarian Ramen$16.50
Made with a delicious vegetable broth, topped with a vibrant spring mix, sweet carrots, tender broccoli, earthy wood ear mushrooms, and crispy bean sprouts, this ramen is a vegetarian delight. Finished with a sprinkle of green onions and sesame seeds, it's a dish that is both nutritious and delicious
Appetizers
- Crispy Rice$6.99
Made with perfectly cooked rice until golden brown and crispy on the outside while remaining tender on the inside added with delectable array of toppings. Select from 3 different flavors: spicy tuna, spicy salmon, or crab & shrimp
- Cucumber Sunomono$5.99
Light and refreshing Japanese salad made with sliced cucumbers that are marinated in a tangy dressing made
- Edamame$4.99
Made from immature soybean pods that are boiled or steamed and then lightly salted
- Egg Roll$6.99
3 pieces. Features a crispy and crunchy exterior made from a deep-fried wheat-based wrapper with savory vegetable filling
- Fried Baby Octopus$8.99
8 pieces. Also known as "Ika No Karaage" in Japanese, is a dish made by coating small octopus pieces in a seasoned flour mixture and deep-frying until crispy and golden
- Green Salad$7.99
A colorful mix of crisp lettuce, and other veggies, topped with a ponzu dressing. A perfect healthy side or light meal that's packed with nutrients to energize your body
- Gyoza$6.99
5 pieces. Japanese dumpling that is typically filled with ground meat and finely chopped vegetables
- Ika Karaage$8.99
Bite-sized pieces of tender squid that are coated in a crispy, seasoned batter and deep-fried to perfection
- Karaage$7.99
7 pieces. Features tender and juicy chicken served with a zesty wedge of lemon or a side of creamy mayonnaise, this Japanese fried chicken dish is sure to satisfy your cravings for something crispy
- Potato Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces. Made by wrapping fresh shrimp with thinly sliced potato strings, which are then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown
- Pressed Sushi$6.99
Made from layers of different ingredients that are placed in a special box called Oshibako, and then compressed together by weight, making them into a tightly pack sushi stack. Select from 3 different flavors, crunchy shrimp, sushi shrimp, or unagi
- Salmon Salad$16.00
A healthy and delicious blend of fresh greens, juicy tomatoes, crispy cucumbers, creamy avocado, and a seared fillet of tender salmon
- Shrimp Tempura$8.99
4 pieces. Popular Japanese dish consisting of fresh shrimp that are battered and deep-fried until crispy
- Spam Musubi$6.99
2 pieces. A classic island dish made with grilled Spam, sticky sushi rice, and a drizzle of sweet teriyaki sauce, all wrapped in a crispy nori seaweed wrap
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.99
Soybean pods are boiled or steamed and then tossed in a spicy garlic sauce
- Takoyaki$7.99
5 pieces. A popular street food that is loved for its crispy exterior, fluffy interior, and tender chunks of octopus inside
- Potato Koroke$7.99
3 pieces. A heavenly combination of creamy mashed potatoes, finely chopped vegetables, and savory seasonings, all encased in a crispy panko breadcrumb shell and deep-fried to golden perfection
Rice Bowl and Curry
- Salmon Teriyaki$17.50
Featuring succulent salmon glazed in teriyaki sauce, served on a bed of fluffy rice. Accompanied by a vibrant medley of string beans, broccoli, and carrots on the side.
- Chicken Katsu Bowl$17.50
featuring tender chicken cutlets coated in golden panko breadcrumbs, served over a bed of fluffy rice and topped with onions, pickled ginger, green onions, and black sesame seeds.
- Una Ju$16.99
Satisfy your cravings with our delicious Una Ju, a flavorful bowl featuring succulent freshwater eel, crispy nori, and fluffy rice. A must-try for any seafood lover or anyone looking for a delicious and filling meal
- Beef Sukiyaki$16.50
featuring tender beef slices gently simmered in a delectably sweet and savory broth, accompanied by egg, pickled ginger, and onions, all atop a bed of hot rice.
- Chashu Bowl$10.99
Satisfy your hunger with our Chashu Bowl, featuring tender Chashu, savory green onions, crispy Nori, and fluffy rice. This delicious and hearty bowl is the perfect choice for anyone looking to indulge in authentic Japanese flavors
- Curry Bowl$10.99
Indulge in the bold and aromatic flavors of our Curry Bowl, featuring rich and savory Ground Pork Curry, crunchy Japanese radish, nutty sesame seeds, and fluffy rice. This delicious and satisfying bowl is a perfect choice for anyone looking to spice up their mealtime
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Indulge in the savory and sweet flavors of our chicken teriyaki bowl, featuring juicy chicken glazed with a mouthwatering teriyaki sauce, served on a bed of steaming hot rice
- Karaage Bowl$10.99
Indulge in the crispy and juicy goodness of our karaage rice bowl! Featuring tender chunks of marinated and deep-fried chicken karaage on a bed of steaming hot rice, this dish is a flavor-packed meal that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized
- Curry Combo$16.99
Enjoy our curry combo with ground pork curry, shrimp tempura, pork katsu, potato korokke, and steaming hot rice - a mouthwatering and filling meal that's a must-try for curry lovers and anyone who craves authentic Japanese flavors
Rolls
- Santa Ana Roll$14.99
Inside, you'll find a delectable blend of tempura shrimp, crab meat, and creamy avocado. On the outside, spicy tuna and crispy tempura flakes give a satisfying crunch. This roll is perfect for anyone who loves a combination of fresh seafood and bold spices
- Philly Crunch Roll$12.99
This delectable sushi roll features a delicious blend of rich cream cheese, buttery avocado, and crispy shrimp tempura, all wrapped in a layer of sushi rice. Topped with a sprinkle of crunchy tempura flakes, this roll is a perfect balance of textures and flavors
- Tiger Roll$14.50
Featuring a delicious combination of succulent shrimp tempura, fresh crab meat, and creamy avocado wrapped in sushi rice, and topped with slices of fresh shrimp and avocado on the outside
- Alaska Roll$13.99
Experience the fresh taste of salmon in our Alaska roll, featuring a classic California Roll filled with crab, avocado, and cucumber, and topped with fresh salmon
- Philadelphia Roll$13.99
Filled with fresh avocado and rich cream cheese, and wrapped in delicate salmon slices. Perfectly balanced in flavor and texture
- Unagi Roll$14.50
Indulge in the irresistible blend of crab, creamy avocado, and crispy shrimp tempura with our Unagi Roll. Completed with tender freshwater eel and more avocado on top
- Hawaiian Roll$13.99
Indulge in the sweet and savory flavors of our Hawaiian roll, filled with a classic California Roll and topped with fresh tuna
- Baked Salmon Roll$14.99
Satisfy your taste buds with our baked salmon roll, a delightful fusion of creamy avocado, succulent crab, and tender baked salmon encased in a seaweed and rice roll. This sushi roll is an excellent choice for those craving a delectable blend of savory and rich flavors
- California Tempura Roll$9.99
Classic California roll wrapped in a crispy, deep-fried shell. This deliciously crunchy roll is filled with succulent crab meat, creamy avocado, and refreshing cucumber, making it the perfect treat for sushi enthusiasts looking for a twist on a beloved favorite
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$11.99
Made with tender and spicy tuna wrapped in rice and seaweed, then lightly battered and fried to perfection. With a crispy exterior and a flavorful and tender interior, this dish is perfect for those looking to try something new and delicious
- Pink Pink Roll$9.99
4 pieces. Made with fresh and succulent tuna, creamy crab meat, and a spicy sauce that adds just the right amount of kick to every bite
- Orang Orang Roll$9.99
4 pieces. Made from fresh salmon, savory crab meat, and a spicy sauce that will awaken your taste buds. This roll is perfect for sushi lovers seeking a perfect blend of bold and delicious flavors
- California Roll$6.99
Classic combination of crab meat, creamy avocado, and refreshing cucumber wrapped in a nori sheet and seasoned sushi rice
- California Saucy Roll$8.99
Enjoy the delectable blend of flavors in our California Saucy Roll, which combines a classic California Roll with savory eel, zesty spicy mayo, and a hint of spicy sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Features a blend of fresh tuna and spicy mayo, wrapped in a layer of seaweed and sushi rice
- Spicy Tuna Saucy Roll$10.99
Flavor-packed dish that combines the heat of spicy tuna with the savory taste of eel, zesty spicy mayo, and a touch of spicy sauce
- Tuna Roll$7.45
Features fresh and tender tuna wrapped in a bed of rice and seaweed
- Salmon Roll$7.45
Made with fresh and delicate salmon wrapped in a combination of seaweed and rice
- Crunch Roll$11.99
Featuring a classic California Roll base paired with crispy shrimp tempura and crunchy tempura flakes
- Avocado Roll$6.99
Simple and classic sushi option for those who prefer a milder flavor. It features creamy slices of avocado wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll, making it a perfect vegetarian option as well
- Cucumber Roll$6.99
Refreshing and light option that is perfect for sushi lovers seeking a healthy and low-calorie choice. It features crisp and fresh cucumber wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll for a simple yet satisfying taste
Handroll
- California Hand Roll$5.50
Classic blend of crabmeat, fresh cucumber, and creamy avocado wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.99
Spicy tuna and crisp cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone for a satisfying and flavorful bite
- Shrimp Tempura Handroll$6.99
Made with crispy shrimp tempura, savory crabmeat, fresh cucumber, and creamy avocado, all wrapped in a seaweed and rice roll. Topped with a drizzle of sweet and savory eel sauce
Nigiri
- Tuna Sushi$5.99
2 pieces. Made with slice of fresh and succulent tuna draped over a small bed of sushi rice
- Salmon Sushi$5.99
2 pieces. Made with fresh, high-quality salmon expertly crafted and served on a bed of sushi rice
- Cajun Tuna Sushi$5.99
2 pieces. Tender pieces of seared tuna are seasoned with Cajun spices and served as bite-sized pieces
- Cajun Salmon Sushi$2.99
2 pieces. Bite-sized pieces of tender salmon are seasoned with a blend of spices, then served on top of perfectly seasoned sushi ric
